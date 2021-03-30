Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.06% of WestRock worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in WestRock by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,924. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

