Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.87. 109,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,288. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

