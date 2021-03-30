Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $14.37 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.9% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.37.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.99. The stock had a trading volume of 422,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,320,863. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.36. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $619.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

