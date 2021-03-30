Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 89,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 57,954 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. 471,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,301,932. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

