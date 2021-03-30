Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.28. The stock had a trading volume of 111,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,491. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

