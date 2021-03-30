Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.23% of KB Home worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in KB Home by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,027,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,104. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. KB Home has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.35.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.