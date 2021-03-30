Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.16% of Flowers Foods worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,214. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.