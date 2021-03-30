Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.76. 261,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,326. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

