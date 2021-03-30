Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.10% of Change Healthcare worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHNG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $4,413,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000.

NASDAQ CHNG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 68,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,289. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

