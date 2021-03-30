Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Dycom Industries makes up approximately 1.3% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.81% of Dycom Industries worth $19,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,083,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 501,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 499,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 100.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.24. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 103.68 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.23.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DY shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

