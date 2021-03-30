Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $738.12.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $721.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,160. The stock has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $741.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $744.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

