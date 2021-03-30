Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

T stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 934,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,989,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $218.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

