Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,212 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,461,000.

VB stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $104.82 and a 1-year high of $223.62.

