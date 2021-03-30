Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,595 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in CVS Health by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 219,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,400. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 526,082 shares of company stock worth $39,473,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

