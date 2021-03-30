Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 363 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,734,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $362.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,902. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.13 and a fifty-two week high of $366.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

