Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $2,055.01. 35,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,079.81 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,072.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,791.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,903,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

