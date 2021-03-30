Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 777 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,063. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

