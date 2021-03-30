Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.34. 27,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,822. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.89 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.11 and its 200-day moving average is $180.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.