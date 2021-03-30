salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.38. 82,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,546,063. The firm has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

