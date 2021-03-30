SALT (SALT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $404,398.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. SALT has a market cap of $38.72 million and approximately $404,398.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded up 69.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,972.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.55 or 0.00635333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00067859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027305 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

