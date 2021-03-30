Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.20

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.73 and a 200-day moving average of $282.44.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

