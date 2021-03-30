Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.20

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.73 and a 200-day moving average of $282.44.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

