San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.33

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $4.10. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 147,467 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $186.44 million, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0189 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 396,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 84,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

