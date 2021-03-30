Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,900 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 619,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.49. 3,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $105.74 and a 1 year high of $167.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day moving average of $137.33.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

