Sands Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Equinix worth $65,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,965 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $687.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 134.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $667.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $720.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $580.69 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

