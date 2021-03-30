Sands Capital Management LLC Buys 20,967 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $67,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.17 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.