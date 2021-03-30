Sands Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 787,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,132,000. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 3.39% of Spruce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,306,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,071,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,431,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. 149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,530. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPRB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

