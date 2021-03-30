Sands Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 260,000 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,746,000. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,236,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,326,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

TARS stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.62. 664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,254. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

