Sands Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 40,724 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 1.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.39% of DexCom worth $847,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $7,158,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 13.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in DexCom by 991.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 11,025 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.06, for a total value of $4,035,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total transaction of $388,968.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,780 shares of company stock valued at $33,300,042 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $349.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.39. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.00 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.25.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

