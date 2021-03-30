Sands Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 3.05% of Warner Music Group worth $591,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,381 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,242,000 after purchasing an additional 598,621 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 60,112 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 730,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,624,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $32.84. 13,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,993. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.06.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.