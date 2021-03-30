Sands Capital Management LLC Has $143.57 Million Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Chegg worth $143,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the third quarter worth $38,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,137,769 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.62. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.