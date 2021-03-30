Sands Capital Management LLC Invests $645.88 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,524,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,882,000. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of DoorDash as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

Shares of DASH traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.58. The company had a trading volume of 40,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,578. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.05.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

