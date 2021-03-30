Sands Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,974,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275,381 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 2.14% of Zillow Group worth $645,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $51,219,544.80. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 592,993 shares of company stock worth $86,719,651 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Z stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.12. The stock had a trading volume of 94,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,406. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

