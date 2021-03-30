Sands Capital Management LLC Takes $22.39 Million Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 393,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,389,000. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of 908 Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,973,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000.

MASS traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. 6,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,609. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $79.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

