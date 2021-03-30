Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SDVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 25th. AlphaValue raised Sandvik AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of SDVKY stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,045. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.