Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €97.75 ($115.00).

A number of research firms have commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

EPA SAN opened at €84.48 ($99.39) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.85.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

