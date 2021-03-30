Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.09

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.09 and traded as high as $25.53. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 36,357 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $282.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

