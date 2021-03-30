Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.90

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.24 ($0.07). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,487,541 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.53. The firm has a market cap of £68.69 million and a P/E ratio of -6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

