SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of SBA Communications worth $245,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.85.

SBAC stock opened at $281.40 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,875.87 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.