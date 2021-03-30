SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,700 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 727.4 days.
OTCMKTS:SBFFF opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. SBM Offshore has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $20.20.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.