Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the February 28th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,992.0 days.
OTCMKTS STECF opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Scatec ASA has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20.
About Scatec ASA
