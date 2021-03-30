Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the February 28th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,992.0 days.

OTCMKTS STECF opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Scatec ASA has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20.

Get Scatec ASA alerts:

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated independent solar power producer. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It is involved in the project design and development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction management, ownership, operation and maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power plants.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.