Scge Management L.P. Has $393.44 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.6% of Scge Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scge Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $393,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,063.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,138.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,170.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,889.15 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

