Schf GPE LLC Buys New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 537,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,844,000. Airbnb accounts for about 4.1% of Schf GPE LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Schf GPE LLC owned 0.09% of Airbnb at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.40. 40,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,079. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

