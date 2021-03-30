Schf GPE LLC Takes $52.82 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,052 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,819,000. Intuit accounts for about 2.7% of Schf GPE LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Schf GPE LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Intuit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,671. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $215.55 and a one year high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.20 and its 200-day moving average is $362.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

