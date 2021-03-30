Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,351,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,995,959 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.74% of Schlumberger worth $225,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 67,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 36,413 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

