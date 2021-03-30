Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.64

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €117.64 ($138.40) and traded as high as €126.40 ($148.71). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €125.10 ($147.18), with a volume of 965,302 shares trading hands.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €118.69 ($139.64).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €117.64.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

