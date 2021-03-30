Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Down to $43.39

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.39, but opened at $41.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,285,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,023,000 after purchasing an additional 248,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,429,000 after acquiring an additional 241,076 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,428.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 220,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 206,237 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

