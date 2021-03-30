Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned about 3.05% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,736,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000.

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. 21,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,709. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

