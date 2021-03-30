Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

