Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Raised by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 6.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,004,000 after buying an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,734,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.70. 1,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,194. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.21 and a 12 month high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

