Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 164,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 179,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,035. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

